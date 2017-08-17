Launch of Quarterly Hournal “Beyond The Horizon”

Imphal, August 17: A quarterly journal entitled as “Beyond The Horizon” was launched at Manipur Press Club, Majorkhul, here today.

The 48-pages journal covers a wide range of social, political and economic views of democratic organisations and individuals, which were not published in the mainstream media. ‘Beyond The Horizon’ provides views and opinions of democratic activists and groups based in the northeastern states, whose standpoint, crucial information and constructive ideas on core social issues were suppressed in principal by mainstream media houses.

Edited by Dr Malem Ningthouja with a team of editorial namely Chitaranjan Thoudam, Somorendro Khangembam and Tiken Laishram, the journal ‘Beyond the Horizon’ is published by Nileema Khangembam.

The launching function of the journal was attended by Mayanglambam Kumar Singh, Social Worker; Saratchandra Sagolsem, Proprietor of SS Electronics; Akhu Chingangbam, noted folk Singer and Writer; Jugindro Akoijam, Social Activist; Athouba Khuraijam, General Secretary of IPSA and Ranjita Golmei, Member of Manipur State Commission for Women.

Photos by: Laishram Ranbir