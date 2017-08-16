Manipur: Five people falls ill after consuming suspected plastic rice

Imphal August 15,2017: The Food Safety Department of Churachandpur district yesterday took sample of the alleged plastic rice to Imphal for testing after an entire family of five members from Chapel Lane, Hiangtam Lamka Churachandpur got sick after consuming the rice yesterday morning.

The head of the family, Ginzalian Paulsaid said that he brought one bag of rice from Rajban Shah variety store on August 11 and the tragedy started on sunday after consuming the rice. He said that all his family members, his wife and three children had a stomach related problem, chest pain and gastric soon after consuming the rice. Assuming that it was just a routine stomach issue and all the family members took Pantoprazole tablet but did not work out, he added.

He further said that after checking the rice, he reported the matter to the police which was forwarded to the Food Safety department, after which the officer of the department, Bisosana Loitongbam went to the shop and brought a bag of particular kind of rice. Later, the bag was taken to Imphal for clinical testing.

When enquired by the IFP correspondent, the owner of the variety store, Rajban Shah said that the rice was taken from a wholesaler named Prem from Bishnupur, who delivered 140 bags of rice.

