Manipur youth drowns in Delhi’s lake

New Delhi, August 21 2017: A youth out on a morning walk with his friends drowned at Hauz Khas lake after allegedly jumping into take a dip.

The 21-year-old named Horthan had come to Delhi from Manipur last month in search of a job.

Delhi Police said they are probing if it is a case of suicide.

Around 6 am, police control room received a distress call from the victim’s friends at Deer Park.

When a team from Safdarjung Enclave police station reached the spot, the two friends told the police that they had come to the park with Horthan for an early morning walk.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chinmoy Biswal, Horthan’s friends said that he paced ahead as they were jogging, removed his clothes and jumped into the water.

A rescue team of Fire Department, CAT ambulances and local police retrieved his body around 9 am and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought in dead .

Police said Horthan had come to Delhi on July 27 in search of a job .

A senior officer said they have taken the statement of his two friends and are probing the case .

This is the second case of a Manipur youth’s death in last two weeks.

On August 12, Sidharth (19) son of Manipur’s former Minister M Okendro had fallen off the balcony of a building housing two restaurants at Hauz Khas Village.

Police are probing if the death was accidental or he was pushed off the building.

Source: The Sangai Express