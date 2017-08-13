Meeting on Manipur Private School (Registration and Regulation) Bill, 2017 held

Thoubal, August 12 2017: All Manipur Recognized Private Schools Welfare Association (AMRPSWA), Imphal conducted a meeting on the Manipur Private School (Registration and Regulation) Bill, 2017 at Little Star English Higher Secondary school, Thoubal, today.

The meeting expressed strong disagreement to the term of the newly introduced bill which require already recognised private schools to apply or make arrangement for getting recognised again.

It also accused the Director of the Department concerned for neglecting his duties and responsibilities and urged the authority concerned to take necessary action against the official.

The meeting adopted several resolutions namely urging the Government not to include or cover the already recognised private schools under the bill and to nullify the term which require the schools to apply for recognition again even if it is necessary for all the already recognised private schools to be included in the bill.

The members also resolved to urge the Government not to apply the terms and conditions of the bill while following the process of registration in private schools and to submit a representation to HRD Minister and the Governor and elaborate the disagreement of the association.

The meeting further decided to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister, Education Minister and officials concerned.

Meanwhile, AMRPSWA has extended its support in the decision of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development which urged all elementary- level school teachers to clear the training programme of DIET education.

In view of the ongoing movement of Kangleipak Students Association (KSA) demand to safeguard and protect the indigenous people of the State, AMRPSWA has, conveyed a press statement signed by secretary of the association L Joy.

The association view the demand of KSA to reserve seats in the eight Assembly Constituency and to remove non-Manipuris from electoral roll as reasonable, the statement included.

It further stated urged the State Government to keep its promises and take the right decision to safeguard the people of the State.

Former president of AMRPSWA Down Khangna, MI Academy founder M Nabakumar, AMRPSWA advisor N Tomba and Little Star English Higher Secondary School Principal Y Manglemba attended the meeting as presidium members.

Source: The Sangai Express