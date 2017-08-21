Nagaland: Cabinet Meeeting held today at the residential Office of the CM

The Cabinet today discussed matters related to Urban Local Bodies Election and decided to sanction an amount of Rs. 60 Lakhs for construction of a memorial monolith at Old Secretariat, Kohima as requested by Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC).

A Committee to review the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2002 was also constituted with Temjen Toy, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) as Convenor and the following 5 Officers as Members, namely Sentiyanger Imchen, Commissioner Nagaland; M. Patton, Commissioner & Secretary of Municipal Affairs; Khanrinla, Secretary of Justice & Law; Dr. Toshi Mannen, Director of Municipal Affairs and the Commissioner of Taxes. The Committee will consult all Tribal Hohos and stakeholders for reviewing the Municipal Act and will submit its report within 3 months from the date of notification of its constitution.

The Cabinet also decided to ask the Judicial Inquiry Committee to expedite its inquiry and submit the report at the earliest.

CMO, Nagaland

20.8.2017

This Press Release was sent by presssecytocmnagaland, who can be contacted at presssecytocmnagaland(at)gmail(dot)com.