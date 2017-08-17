Nagaland: TR Zeliang welcomes initiatives of NPF Minority Wing and NPF Central Women Wing

Chief Minister, TR Zeliang today welcomed the initiative of NPF Minority Wing and NPF Central Women Wing in extending their full support to the present Government under the leadership of TR Zeliang and the NPF Party under the leadership of Neiphiu Rio. NPF Minority Wing comprising of 25 NPF representatives was led by Mohendro Thaosen, Working President of NPF Central Minority; Suresh Paira, President of NPF Dimapur Division Minority; Raju Pradhan, President of NPF Dimapur III A/C Minority while NPF Central Women Wing comprising of 8 NPF Women representatives was led by its President Atsole Wazah and Convenor of NPF Legal Cell, Liangsi.

Interacting with the NPF representatives at his Official Chamber, Civil Secretariat, Zeliang expressed his gratefulness stating that their support during this crucial period was highly appreciated. While highlighting the political episode that had recently occurred, Zeliang reiterated that the voice of the majority always prevails in a democracy and expressed his gratefulness that it was the voice of the majority MLAs that had made him the Chief Minister today.

While expressing displeasure on the alteration of the NPF Constitution, Zeliang said that it was not within the power of any individual to make changes in regard to the same, without the prior approval of the Central Executive Council (CEC) at a General Party Convention. Changing the Constitution of the NPF Party and creating law and order problem after being politically and legally defeated is uncalled for, he said.

Also calling upon all rank and file of the NPF Party to uphold the true spirit of the Party, Zeliang expressed confidence that the NPF Party would soon be restored back to its deserving position as aspired by the majority.

Meanwhile, the Naga Student Federation (NSF) also called upon the Chief Minister in regard to its annual activities related to welfare of the Students Community.

MEDIA CELL,

CMO, NAGALAND

17.8.17

This Press Release was sent by Mediacell CMO Nagaland, who can be contacted at mediacellcmonagaland(at)yahoo(dot).com