One arrested for uploading obscene picture on Facebook

IMPHAL, Aug 24: Cyber Crime Unit, Imphal East, arrested one individual for uploading objectionable picture of a girl on Facebook and also recovered a 9 mm pistol loaded with six live rounds and 33 additional live rounds which he used in committing the crime of rape against the victim girl.

According to reliable source, a complaint was lodged by the victim yesterday before Irilbung police station in connection with the uploading of objectionable pictures by one Imandar in his Facebook account.

During inquiry about the complaint by Cyber Crime Unit Imphal East, it was found that the individual, Imandar s/o Haji Karim of Lilong bazar, had uploaded obscene pictures of the victim.

A team of Imphal East police, led by Sub Inspector, H Sachindra, Cyber Crime Unit Imphal East, under the supervision of Additional SP (Law and Order) W Kasar, rushed to Lilong Chajing area on receiving information about the presence of the accused in the area.

While waiting, one individual, suspected to be the accused, was spotted passing the area in a suspicious manner but on seeing the police, he tried to run away.

The police team immediately chased the suspect and managed to catch the individual by overpowering him.

During spot verification, the suspect identified himself as Imandar and also disclosed that he had known the complainant since the past one year and that on July 30, he had raped the victim after threatening her with dire consequences, at his pharmacy at Lilong bazar.

He also revealed that he had committed the crime numerous times and that he had uploaded obscene pictures of the victim on his Facebook account.

On further questioning, Imandar revealed that the gun he used to threaten the victim was kept concealed at his house under the sofa in his room.

Accordingly, the police team, along with Thoubal commando, rushed to the residence of the accused and recovered one 9 mm pistol loaded with six live rounds and 33 live 9 mm rounds in a hard brown paper box.

The arrested individual along with the seized items have been handed over to Irilbung police station.

Source: The Sangai Express