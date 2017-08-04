One held for uploading photo

Imphal, August 03 2017: Cyber Crime Unit Imphal West, today, arrested a 28 year old individual for uploading the photos of a woman and her daughter on the social media site, Facebook, along with a caption tarnishing the reputation of the victims and outraging the modesty of women in society.

According to a reliable source, at around 11 am yesterday, a written complaint was filed by the victim’s husband before OC, Lamphel police station, stating that at around 11 pm of August 1, one individual identified as Vivek Khangembam uploaded the photograph of his wife and daughter on Facebook along with captions tarnishing the reputation of the victims and outraging the modesty of women in the society .

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the crime was conducted by one Khangembam Vivek Kumar (28) s/o Kh Raghu of Top Khongnangkhong, Imphal East district.

During preliminary interrogation, Vivek revealed that he had uploaded the photo on August 1 from his Facebook account namely Vivek Khangembam along with the photo captions.

He was arrested by a team of Cyber Crime Unit Imphal West led by Sub Inspector K Abhijeet Singh from his residence.

The security team also seized one mobile phone and a Sim card which Vivek used to commit the crime.

The arrested individual along with the seized articles have been handed over to Lamphel police station for further necessary investigation and legal actions according to the Information Technology Act.

Source: The Sangai Express