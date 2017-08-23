PARS endorses stand to review Pvt School Bill

Ukhrul, August 22 2017: The Principal Association of Recognized Schools, PARS Ukhrul has endorsed the stand of Coordinating Committee of Private schools, Manipur (CCRPSM) to demand a review and rectification of Manipur Private School (Registration & Regulation) Bill 2017.

CCRPSM held a day long discussion on “Elementary D El Ed training under NOIS and the recent Manipur Private School (Registration & Regulation) Bill 2017 passed by the State Government.

CCRPSM convener L Joy in his keynote address hailed the move to create a common platform for all private schools of Manipur both in the hills and valley.

He said that CCRPSM also welcomes the ambitious programme and policies to streamline the education system by introducing the Manipur Private School (Registration and Regulation) Bill 2017.

However the State Government failed to consult the stakeholders concerned before passing the Bill on July 27 during the recent Assembly session.

The Bill infringes on the rights of the Government recognized private schools of Manipur, he said.

The Bill is not practicle, he said and added that it needs to be reviewed.

L Joy reminded all that it is the private schools which have been producing bright and meritorious students down the years and to brand all private schools as commercial ventures is wrong .

On August 8, CCRPSM closed all private schools in protest against the move of the State Government, he recalled.

On the same day, CCRPSM representatives met the Education Minister and held a thorough discussion where the need to review the Bill was conveyed, he added.

Members of CCRPSM also appealed to the Government to include some of them in the Drafting Committee.

L Joy further said that on August 14, CCRPSM also met the Governor and highlighted the flaws in the Bill.

Dr Naba Kumar deliberated on the new policy of the Government to make D El Ed certificate mandatory for all elementary teachers.

Vice president PARS, Ukhrul Yarmi reiterated that private schools under PARS will support the movement against the Bill.

Chairman CCRPSM Kh Menjor said that they will continue sensitization campaign and will cover all the districts of Manipur.

About 40 officials from CCRPSM and PARS participated in the one day discussion programme which was organized by the coordinating committee of Recognized Private Schools, Manipur at Three in One conference hall, Phungreitang Ukhrul.

Source: The Sangai Express