Patriotism wins over difficult conditions in Manipur

As India celebrates 70 years of freedom from the British rule on Tuesday, the spirit of patriotism won over difficult conditions in Manipur’s Tamenglong district. Here, Independence Day celebrations took place with utmost enthusiasm even as it was raining and there was slush around.

It’s peak rainy season this time of the year in the state. The incessant rain notwithstanding, this year too the district administration along with the civil society celebrated the day as schoolchildren took part in the parade and other events.

However, the unfortunate fact is that often children are made to suffer as they have to carry out march past in the muddy ground, all because of lack of development and government apathy. The young students had to slush it out during practice and perform the parade in the rain.

“Every year, it’s the same scene,” a resident said.

Every year, all schools in the town take part. This time, owing to the deteriorating condition of the function venue and the inclement weather, while some schools participated, few others opted out.

However, here’s encouraging words from ‘Miracle Man’ Armstrong Pame, who is now the district Deputy Commissioner, “I am so thankful to everyone who had participated with a true commitment in today’s morning celebration, especially the students community with over 28 contingents .. we didn’t forced anyone to do the parade. The students did it themselves and are very happy to be a part of it .. it was a huge turnout of the public too..”

Also, acknowledging the hardships faced by the contingents and to encourage the spirit of patriotism and celebration of Independence Day, district administration hiked prize money for the best parade contingents on the spot and consolation prize money was given to all participating school contingents, an official said.

