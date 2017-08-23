Poll officials to visit State for study

Imphal, August 22 2017: Election officials of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura which would be going to polls in February next year would visit the State to study election preparations from their Manipur counterparts.

Chief Electoral Officers, Additional CEOs and Joint CEOs of the three States would reach here on August 24 to study about different novel initiatives taken up by the State Election Department for the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election.

Notably, the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election was successfully held in March this year .

The election officials of the three neighbouring States would hold a direct interaction programme with Manipur CEO VK Dewangan, Joint CEO K Bono and other officials who were directly involved in the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election.

Officials of the Election Commission of India would also take part in the interaction programme through video conferencing.

The interaction programme is scheduled to begin at 2 pm of August 24.For the first time, several IT applications were used in the recent election.

Source: The Sangai Express