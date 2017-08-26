Sangai fest to be flagged off at Keibul Lamjao

Imphal, August 25 2017: The year’s edition of Sangai Festival will be flagged off at Keibul Lamjao.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren at his office today evening where the Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers and various officials were present.

Plans were also discussed to organise the festival at different venues to prevent traffic congestion.

This year’s festival will begin from November 21 and the main event will be held at Hapta Kangjeibung.

According to an official source, the festival will be held at Takmu, Lamboi-khongnangkhong, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex and Mapan Kangjeibung.

It also pointed out that one need to buy just one festival ticket to enjoy all the functions organised at different venues.

Another committee meeting will also be held next month after the festival’s sub-committees submit their proposals, informed a source.

Source: The Sangai Express