Shyamkumar vows to evict encroachers

Imphal, August 08 2017: Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar has vowed to evict all encroachers from Yangoupokpi-Lokchao Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Minister today made a spot assessment of houses built inside the wildlife sanctuary.

After assessing of establishment of hamlets within the wildlife sanctuary, Shyamkumar told media persons that encroachment into the sanctuary has been rising since the past few years.

The area of Yangoupokpi-Lokchao Wildlife Sanctuary is 184.8 sq Kms but certain portions of the sanctuary are being contested between India and Myanmar.

After identifying areas like Haollenphai which are vulnerable to encroachment, the State Government would construct fence so as to check encroachment .

The Government would also work to ascertain what types of wild animals are found in the sanctuary by installing spy cameras at different points, Shyamkumar said.

Noting that Haollenphai occupies a very strategic location, the Minister lamented that the area is being contested between India and Myanmar.

The Minister also inspected pollution caused by disposal of waste materials and garbage on the banks of Menan river.

Noting that such disposal of waste materials will have adverse impacts on environment, Shyamkumar told media persons that he would take up the matter with Chief Minister N Biren once he returns from his foreign trip.

Although Moreh was earlier under a small town committee, it has now been taken over by the Autonomous District Council.

The small town committee set up under MAHUD has been abolished.

ADC Members, MAHUD Department and Forest Environment should devise a solid waste management plan for Moreh town.

As of now, disposal of waste materials churned out from Moreh town is being done by an organised called Workers and Trade Association Moreh.

The Government would consider about providing a vehicle to help them do their work, Shyamkumar added.

Source: The Sangai Express