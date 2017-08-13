Sport university : Promises kept but corruption?

Free Thinker

This is great news for all of us to know the fact that the National Sports University Bill has been introduced in Parliament on 10th August 2017; though inadvertently it was reported that the Bill was introduced during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha. Please remember that government Bills cannot be introduced in Zero Hour which is not bound by any Rule; transaction of formal Government business is done either before or after Zero Hour. Anyway it seems that the BJP government is going by the promises it made during the Election hustings. Blockade lifted within days of assuming power though the Frankenstein (Districts) is still haunting. The martyrs of Lamka had been put to rest though the MOU is yet to be fully fulfilled. The primary focus of this National Sports University will be on developing and promoting sports science, sports technology, sports management, high performance training etc. It is also for creation of a high standard infrastructure for the development of sports and training of athletes, apart from providing Bachelors Degree, Master’s Degrees and Research and Training in various areas related to sports. It will also adopt the best international practices followed by the best sports universities in the world.

The University will also be empowered to establish Campuses throughout the country and also outside. Apart from academic programmes and research, the University will also impart training to elite athletes, sports officials, referees and umpires and evolve as centers of excellence in various disciplines of sports. In order to make the University a world class, a memorandum of understanding have been signed by the Government of India with two foreign Universities namely the University of Canberra and Victoria University particularly for the development of curriculum, research facilities , laboratories, etc.

Coming to other commitments, a fresh more comprehensive ILP bill is likely to be drafted perhaps in consultation with the Union Home Ministry and Law Ministry but not certainly in consultation with leikai experts. The ST demand is being seriously looked into by the State government (Commission etc) before sending its recommendation to the Centre. Flood control policies and drives are on the anvil. Planning for perennial water and electric supply throughout the nook and corner of the State is being worked out. State Transport, Education, Healthcare, infrastructure seemingly revamped.

But corruption is still an issue. Common people have started grumbling that corruption is going on. We know it is difficult to deal with corruption. Because it is extremely well established and ingrained in the system. In fact it has become almost an indispensable part of our system. A ‘corruption cell’ or some action at the lower level or some lip services here and there will not do. I was reading a news report saying that nearly 300 IAS officers have not declared their assets so far. And out of those, 30 officers belong to Manipur. Let us not presume that all of them are having assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. I believe they will declare their assets sooner or later.

However a wrong impression is already created unnecessarily. Many sons/daughters of the soil want to come to their motherland and contribute a little in the way they can. But we are woefully discouraged to come back to their homeland because of the suffocating atmosphere created by the culture of give and take, bribery, favoritism, nepotism, etc. Like the cow vigilante groups in the cow belt region (extremely effective) we can also have corruption vigilante groups. They are supposed to be conscience keepers of the people.

Legally speaking police and law enforcing agencies are not so effective against vigilantes due to reasons unspeakable. A bribe giver or taker must be insulted or teased or harassed or hanged (without harm) at the nearest lamp post by local corruption vigilante groups. No one will be left out if it really happens. What about reinventing our renowned and respected Meira paibis as corruption vigilantes? Who knows, it may click as the Anti Corruption Squads in Singapore in the 60s and 70s (though violent); today Singapore is relatively a corruption free land. Law should not be taken in our own hands. We can simply help the law enforcing agencies in fighting corruption in the society. Corruption vigilante groups (if start operating) must restrain from killing, lynching and barbarism.

They must learn the art of curbing social evils from our revered Meira Paibis (nisha bandis) who are the epitomes of non violence but very effective. The story of ‘longdow’ of a drunkard will inspire all.

Source: The Sangai Express