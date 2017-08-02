State BJP leaders set to visit all ACs

Ukhrul, August 01 2017: State BJP vice president M Ashnikumar Singh who is also in charge of Ukhrul district has declared that State BJP leaders will visit in all the Assembly Constituencies of the State regularly for booth level survey on rotational basis .

Briefing the media today at the BJP office at Hamleilkhong, Ashnikumar said that the BJP leaders are in the district in line with the call of CM N Biren Singh’s “Go to the hills” .

He said that the State BJP leaders including the district level leaders will regularly visit all the Assembly Constituencies with immediate effect .

Asnikumar further mentioned that during his three days stay at Ukhrul he will visit the ACs, namely Phungyar, Ukhrul and Chingai to get feed backs from the public .

The collected report and information would be submitted to the party leaders and the Government to evaluate and work out the mechanism for successful implementation of all social schemes .

The work progress of the ongoing projects and the incomplete projects under the previous regime will be looked into besides other basic essential services like transport, medical, water supply, school, PDS, etc, he added .

Ashnikumar further mentioned that another objective of the visit to Ukhrul is to strengthen saffron party in the district.

The BJP is prepared to extend all possible assistance to the civil organizations willing to create awareness on social issues and conservation of bio-diversity and forest, he added .

He mentioned that in order to fight drugs and substance abuse, the State BJP Youth wing will hold an awareness campaign in September at the district .

To promote Ukhrul as a hot spot for eco-tourism, Asnikumar said he will personally pursue the matter with Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyam Kumar .

A team of BJP leaders including ex-candidates Somatai Shaiza and Somi Awungshi accompanied the entourage.

Source: The Sangai Express