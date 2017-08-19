State explores loan options for road development

Imphal, August 18 2017: The State Government has been considering to seek loans and financial investments from Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for development of the State Highways, Major District Roads (MDRs) and Other District Roads (ODRs).

Most of the State Highways, MDRs and ODRs which are being maintained by the PWD are in very bad shape, informed a PWD source.

Altogether 11076.97 Kms of roads are under the care of PWD.

These include 779.44 Kms of State Highways, 938.53 Kms of MDRs, 960.78 Kms of ODRs and 8398.22 Kms of Inter-Village Roads (IVRs).

Even as the State Government sent a proposal of Rs 500 crore for development of roads to the Central Government, the proposal was turned down by the Centre.

As such, the State Government has been considering to seek loans from ADB, JICA and other funding agencies for construction and development of roads.

But any loan proposal to these funding agencies would not cover IVRs, informed the source.

The State Government doubts that international funding agency would be willing to make financial investment for development of IVRs.

The Government suspects even ODRs.

Nonetheless, the State Government is quite optimistic that international funding agencies would not have any qualms about sanctioning loans for development of State Highways and MDRs.

Some States including Bihar have been developing roads with financial investments from ADB, JICA etc .

It has been years since the State Highways, MDRs and ODRs have not been repaired properly.

As a result, many of these roads have worn out quite pathetically.

Yet, the State Government is in no position to repair these roads at the moment.

Even if ADB, JICA and other funding agencies are willing to invest in Manipur, it would take time to complete the official process of sanctioning loans, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express