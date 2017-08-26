Students take out protest against lack of teachers

Imphal, August 25 2017: Students of Wangoo Higher Secondary School took out a protest rally to meet the Education Minister and demand adequate teachers for the school .

The students of the school along with volunteers of Socialist Students’ Union of Manipur (SSUM) converged at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai community hall and took out a rally along Keishampat to meet with the Education Minister .

A team of Imphal West police prevented the procession from advancing any further and the students returned back to the community hall after talks to send a few select representatives to meet the Education Minister, failed .

However, two volunteers of SSUM and three students were allowed to meet the Education Minister and submit a memorandum .

The memorandum mentioned that two of the original five lecturers of the school have been transferred away and a lecturer sent under RMSA has also been utilised elsewhere .

It mentioned that the severe lack of teachers has created immense hardship and inconveniences for the students, supplemented further by the acute lack of infrastructure and non teaching staff of the institution and appealed to the Education Minister to take up necessary steps.

Source: The Sangai Express