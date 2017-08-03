Surrenderees demand stipend

Imphal, August 02 2017: Maintaining that surrendered UG cadres have not been given monthly stipend, the All Manipur Surrenderee’ Welfare Association has urged the State Govt to look into the matter and do the needful.

Addressing a press meet today at Manipur Press Club, secretary of All Manipur Surrenders’ Welfare Association Kaji Umar, who was also the chairman of PULF, said that about 114 UG cadres from different organisations like UNLF, PLA, KCP, KYKL, PREPAK, KNLF, UPRF, UPPK, KNLA, UNPC and PULF had surrendered before the State Govt and IGAR (S) on September 26, 2012 .

At that time, the Government assured to provide Rs 4000 each as monthly stipend and a one-time payment of Rs 4 lakh each to all the surrendered UG cadres, he said .

Even as the Centre’s share of the payable amount was delivered to the surrenderee, they are yet to get the State’s share, he said.

Many UG cadres from different organisations have also surrendered from 2010 to 2015.

Source: The Sangai Express