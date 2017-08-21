Three arrested while trying to cut Impact TV optical fibre cable line

Imphal, August 20 2017: Police personnel of Kwakeithel outpost, arrested three individuals while they were cutting the optical fibre cable line of Impact TV at Kwakeithel Akham Leikai along Tiddim road.

According to information culled from the spot, as per a complaint lodged by the local cable operator of Impact TV regarding the frequent cutting of optical fibres by some unknown individual (s) in the past few months, some personnel of Kwakeithel outpost began monitoring the area.

One individual was found cutting the optical fibre cable with two associates acting as lookouts, at around 6.30 pm today and the police arrested them on the spot.

During preliminary interrogation, the main accused was identified as Sanjembam Khelemba (36) s/o (L) Gopal of Moidangpok Khunjao.

He revealed that he had cut the fibre cable seven times in the past due to anger against one of the mobile service provider for whom he used to work on contract basis and that he was not aware that the cable line belonged to Impact TV.

The other two individuals also stated that they were not aware of it as they had only come along with the accused as friends.

