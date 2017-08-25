Valedictory Programme of three days training programme on ‘Improved Production Technology of Pineapple and Khasi Mandarin’

Valedictory programme for three days training programme on “Improved Production Technology of Pineapple and Khasi Mandarin” from 22nd -24th August, 2016 was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Churachandpur, at Training hall of KVK Churachandpur under ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Manipur Centre on 24th August 2017.

All together 60 farmers including two retired IAS officed and a SDO attended the training programme. The function was graced by Dr. Niranjan Lal, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Churachandpur, Dr. RK Roshan, Subject Matter Specialist – Horticulture KVK Churachandpur, Dr. S Roma Devi, Subject Matter Specialis – Home Science KVK Churachandpur, and Mr. L Basil, Farm Manager, KVK Churachandpur.

During the training programme lectured and Demonstration on Integrated Approched for Production and Rejuvenation of Khasi Mandarin, Pineapple Cultivation for improving livelihood security : An Overview, Production techniques of Quality planting materials Pineapple and Khasi Mandarin, Establisment of New Orchard, Value Addition of Pineapple and Khasi Mandarin was delivered and demonstrated by Dr. R K Roshan, SMS Horticulture, L. Basil, Farm Manager, Dr. S Roma Devi, SMS Home Science, W. Nupendra Singh, ATM, ATMA. At the end of the programme a field visit for KVK Churachandpur farm was organised.

This Press Release was sent by KVK Churachandpur, who can be contacted at kvkchurachandpur(at)gmail(dot)com.