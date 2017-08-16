Video of how Manipur’s ‘Miracle Man’ Armstrong Pame who connects Tamenglong with Halflong

August 15, 2017: Armstrong Pame – A young IAS officer in a remote corner of India is trying to make inroads in more ways than one. Armstrong Pame and his community have made a superhuman effort to build a road that helps connect hundreds of people. The IAS officer has helped to build a road that connects Tamenglong in Manipur with Halflong in Assam without any government help. An effort which is remarkable and applause worthy. Watch this exclusive interview where he narrates his story which is extremely motivational. Civil service aspirants should watch and learn how they could make a difference for the society and the country. Must watch for all.

Video Courtesy: Unacademy Youtube Page