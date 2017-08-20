World honey bee day observed

Ukhrul, August 19 2017: The World honey bee day was observed at TTA hall, Hamleilkhong, Ukhrul organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ukhrul today.

The Deputy Commissioner, Ukhrul Dr Harmit Singh Pahuja who attended the observation as chief guest expressed on the need to promote bee farmers in order to increase the yield of honey in the district through department intervention.

Bee rearing is a traditional practice for the people of Ukhrul district, he added.

Coordinator of KVK, Ukhrul Dr Y Ramakrishna stated the potential to produce substantial honey owing to the favourable climatic conditions of the district.

He further mentioned that a honey processing unit has also been installed by ICAR , Manipur for the farmers of Ukhrul.

DDM NABARD Premjoy talked on the linking of farmers and banks so that the farmers can avail the financial support in venturing the business.

As a part of the observation, honey box were also distributed to the farmers.

Officials from Horticulture, IFAD and over 60 bee keepers took part in the function, reports our correspondent.

