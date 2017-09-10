10 teachers’ awarded

Imphal, September 05 2017: The Teachers’ Day function was organised by the District Level Committee Zonal Education Office Zone II at its office and 10 teachers were honoured with awards in recognition of their services.

The function was attended by the DC of Imphal East, Th Achou as the chief guest, Zonal Education Officer Zone II, Imphal East, M Premchand as the president and Deputy Inspector of Schools In-Charge ZEO Zone II, Kh Ingocha as the guest of honour .

Floral tribute was paid to the photograph of the former President, Dr S Radhakrishnan, led by the DC .

The teachers who were honoured in the function included W Jadumani, Headmaster-in-charge of Wakhong Primary School; Headmaster-in-charge of Urup Awang Leikai Primary Madrasa; Md Abdul Latif; Primary Teacher of Kongpal Imphal Morning High School, Naorem Bimol; Headmaster-in-charge of the Meitei Mayek Upper Primary School, Irungbam Gini; Headmaster-in-charge of Khomidok, Yumnam Chingkhei; Headmaster-in-charge of Porompat Sabal Leikai High School, L Ibomcha; Headmaster-in-charge of Jai Hind Primary School Th Gunabati; Headmaster-in-charge of Yambem Upper Primary School, Ng Raghumani; Headmaster-in-charge of Achanbigei Junior High School, Kh Ranjit and Headmaster-in-charge of Ningomthong Primary school, Kh Rajeshwari.

Source: The Sangai Express