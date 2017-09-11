11th Mega Marathon, Manipur 2017

Laithangbam Ranjan Singh and Nongthombam Chaoba Devi clinch men’s and women’s title in 11th Mega Marathon 2017

Laithangbam Ranjan Singh (1303) of Sunu Siphai in Bishnupur District and ASI in Pune and Nongthombam Chaoba Devi (857)of Luwangshangbam respectively clinched the men’s and women’s title of the 11th Mega Marathon – Run for Your Nation, organised by the United People’s Front (UPF), Manipur under the auspices of Athletic Association of Manipur at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal, on September 24, 2017.

The race was flagged off by RK Ranendrajit, Chairman Sport’s movement committee from Khuman Lampak Main Stadium and ended at the same spot after covering about 22 kilometers.

Speaking on the sideline of the event, Soraisam Ratankumar Singh, President of United People’s Front (UPF) Manipur said that the mega marathon under the theme “Run for your Nation” has been organising since 2007.

The main aim of the event is to maintain peace and co-existence for the future with the different communities in the state, also to bring development together as one and to do so, co-operation from different section of the communities is required, he added.

As the result of the mega marathon, in the men’s open group, Laithangbam Ranjan Singh of Sunu Siphai took 01:09:46 sec to finish on top while Somong Raman of Phalee Village, Ukhrul (01:14:06 sec) and Khundongbam Romajit Singh of Khundrakpam Awang Leikai (01:14:24 sec) secured the second and third spot respectively.

A cash prize of Rs 40,000 donated by Manipur State Social Welfare Board chairperson RK Nayansana Devi in memory of his son (L) Jaideep Gurumayum was awarded to the winner Laithangbam Ranjan Singh.

Somong Raman received a cash prize of Rs 30,000 donated by Huidrom Ibomcha Singh in memory of his father (L) Huidrom Angachou.

Third place Khundongbam Romajit Singh was awarded a cash prize of Rs 20,000 donated by Oinam Romen Singh in memory of his father (L) O Charly Singh.

The runners securing 4th to 15th place were given cash prize of Rs 3000 each which was donated by Oinam Priyo Singh in memory of his father (L) Oinam Mani Singh of Singjamei Oinam Leikai as the consolation reward.

In the women’s open group, S Nongthombam Chaoba Devi of Luwangshangbam– 01:36:24, Konsam Bibicha Devi of Manipur Police Sports Club –01:43:11 and Azima of Lillong – 01:44:41 secured the first, second and third place respectively.

A cash prize of Rs 40,000; Rs 30,000; Rs 20,000 respectively were awarded to the first, second and third position holder respectively.

Nongmaithem Noren Singh, Additional Chief Engineer PWD, The Blossom School and M Lokendro Singh donated the cash prizes for first, second and third place.

Further, the runners who secured 4th to 15th places were awarded a cash prize of Rs 3000 each, donated by Ksh Chandrakumar of Van Heusen, Paona Bazar as the consolation reward.

Altogether around 4000 runners, 1500 runners from the women side and the remaining were from the men’s side took part in the event including participants runners from neighboring states.



Photos by : Laishram Ranbir