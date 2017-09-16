16th Annual Social Gathering and General Body Meeting 2017 of the EMA held

The Annual General Meeting and Social Gathering 2017 of the European Manipur Association (EMA) was recently held from 26th to 28th August at Coldblow Farm in the historic county of Kent, also known as the ‘Garden of England’ renowned for its rural beauty. Many people of Manipuri Diaspora who are currently living in Europe attended the Annual Social Gathering, which is usually one of the most significant yearly event of EMA to come together on a common platform and share a memorable weekend of discussion of current affairs, cultural activities, savour traditional dishes and creating a sense of togetherness.

The gathering started on the 26th on a perfect sunny day afternoon with a BBQ and informal introduction of the new faces in the group, discussion of various topics related to Manipur and followed by a delicious traditional dinner.

A trekking was organised on the 27th morning for the children in the nearby countryside whilst the ladies and gents in the group were making sure of a traditional mouth watering sumptuous luncheon.

The Annual General Meeting of the Association was inaugurated in the afternoon by the out-going Chairperson, Dr. Shamurailatpam Krishnananda Sharma, followed by organisational reports from the outgoing committee in relations to the various activities, achievements and support provided by EMA during the previous year. The members deliberated on few topics from the main agenda including electing new committee members for the next term, EMA and its members taking up socially beneficial projects in Manipur and where possible, more suggestions and feedbacks to committee and its members for further improvement of the group, and actively work towards inclusion of all communities of Manipuri origin living in Europe.

This year we also had an opportunity to learn basic self defence techniques from our visiting guest – Deven Moirangthem, Judo coach SAI Imphal who came to Birmingham University as part of a Judo team from India. We would like to thank him for joining us in the gathering this year.

Following EMA tradition, volunteers were called forward to be members of EMA committee. The following have been elected as the new office bearers for the two-year term 2017 to 2019 as sanctioned by the General Body Meeting 2017. All the members and the new incoming committee gave a heart-warming farewell to the outgoing committee.

New committee:

Chairperson – Biramani Sagolsem

General Secretary – Somorendro Khangembam

Treasurer – Rojita Laishram

IT/Publisher – Daniel Ningthemcha

As part of promoting cultural activities and talent especially among the young members, there were many cultural activities performed by the children in the group and as a token of encouragement gifts were given to participating children.

This year’s EMA social gathering came to an end on the morning of the 28th August, after a community breakfast and good-bye message to each other.

The organising committee of EMA ASG 2017 would like to thank everyone who had contributed, irrespective of his or her physical presence, towards a memorable and successful gathering.

On behalf of the Association, Executive Committee requests all the people of Manipuri origin living across Europe, of any belief, ideology and ethnicity, to be part of the larger EMA family and support EMA in achieving its goal of being an organization which can be a home away from home.

Rajesh Hidangmayum

IT/ Publicity Secretary

On behalf of the Committee,

European Manipuri Association.

This Press Release was sent by European Manipuri Association, who can be contacted at ema_europe(at)yahoo(dot)co(dot)uk