59TH WORKERS’ EDUCATION DAY CELEBRATED

NGOs CAN PLAY A SIGNIFICANT ROLE AS SOCIAL ACTIVIST IN CURBING THE DIVIDE BETWEEN THE RICH AND THE POOR : S SUBHASHCHANDRA

Imphal, September 16th , 2017 (DIPR): The 59th Workers’ Education Day organised by the Regional Directorate, Dattopant Thengadi National Board For Workers’ Education and Development, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India on the theme “Enhancing Effectiveness of Workers’ Education-Role of Trade Unions/NGOs/Social Activists” was observed at Kuki-Inn today.

State Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Family Welfare Soibam Subhashchandra; Eminent Economist and National Secretary, AIPP, Prof. Dr. N. Mohendro Singh; Director, ICM Lamphelpat, Dr. N. Ranjana Devi and Regional Director, DTNBWED, W. I. Singh graced the celebration as Chief Guest, Special Guest, Guest of Honour and Functional President respectively.

The function opened with Vande Mataram song that was later followed by the lighting of the inaugural lamp by the dignitaries.

Parliamentary Secretary Soibam Subhashchandra said that NGOs have a big role to play in bridging the gap between the rich and the poor adding that money is not the only way to happiness. Recollecting his early association with trade union during his engineering days in Madras, he said NGOs & social activists can pave the route for a better society by working for the welfare for others by making them happy. Remembering Tamil Nadu ex-CM , M. G. Ramachandran as a leader with a great personality whom people admire till now, he said, “With the help of NGOs, lets build the society for a better future.”

Highlighting the three main challenges that workers in Manipur have to face,

Economist Prof. N. Mohendro stressed on collecting, counseling and contribution as the core areas that need immediate concern and thorough revision by the present Government. He said that in a workshop, meeting the participants, clarity of the syllabus of the workshop and development in context with the local culture and tradition of the State are of immense importance otherwise it will prove futile just like a training without learning. Drawing attention on the topic of today’s discussion- Enhancing Effectiveness of Workers’ Education, he lamented that the present target is too high and Manipur has a long way to go regarding the issue of effectiveness of workers’ education, let alone enhancing its current status. Appealing the learned delegates and authorities of Central Board of Workers’ Education to focus on capacity-building, he further said, “Home policy is the biggest problem in spite of huge talent outside the country.”

Emphasizing on the total contribution of the unorganized workers as 90 percent and the organised workers as a mere 10 percent, Dr. N. Ranjana Devi stressed on the need to conduct awareness programmes for skill development and educate them about the various schemes related to their welfare activities concerning health and human rights. She also said, ” The main strength of Trade Unions is collective bargaining on behalf of a thousand workers and as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2022 Scheme, farmers’ income are to be doubled.”

In his keynote address, senior education officer, S Ashokumar spoke about the birth of the Central Board of Workers’ Education on the 16th September, 1958 stating its seven main objectives and recalling the establishment of the sub-division centre at Tinkusia.

President, HMS, Manihar Goswami; Secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Union, Manipur, Ksh Santa Singh; NYK District Youth Coordinator, L Ibohal Singh; National Member, Khadi Village Industries Board, Pukhrambam Ibochouba and National Trainer, Life Skill, Alena Longjam shared their opinions on the importance and role of the Trade Unions, NGOs and Social Activists not only in bringing development of the different sectors of the economy but also in imparting education to both organised as well as unorganized workers thereby helping in the overall integration and nation-building process.

Advisors of Building Construction Workers’ Union, Khongampat, Y. Biren Meitei and Chandam Dhiren were presented certificates as a mark of appreciation for their remarkable contribution in the field of entrepreneurship.

Hindi Diwas was also observed as part of the function.