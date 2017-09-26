After Pravish, another youth missing in Delhi

Imphal, September 25 2017: Amidst the mystery and din surrounding the death of Pravish Chanam at Greater Noida, the disappearance of another youth from the State, Taorem Bittoo in Delhi has surfaced.

Taorem Bittoo (32) of Thangmeiband Khoyathong Polem Leikai is the son of T Tomcha and Binodini.

He went to Vasant Kunj, New Delhi on September 13 for his ailing mother’s treatment .

He reportedly disappeared after he went out from the hospital the same day around 4.45 pm to purchase some items.

An FIR was registered after a missing report was filed at Vasant Kunj PS the next morning.

However, Bittoo remained traceless till today .

Thangmeiband United Club (YUC), Thangmeiband Kendra Development Organisation (TAKDO) and Thangmeiband Youth Organisation organised a mass sit-in protest against the reported disappearance of Bittoo today at Khoyathong Bazar.

Placards reading ‘Who are the abductors of Bittoo, ‘Free Bittoo immediately,’ etc were displayed by the demonstrators .

MLA of Thangmeiband AC Kh Joykisan, who took part in the sit-in, said parents who send their children outside the State for studies have harboured apprehension and fear about the safety of their children in mainland India since the Central Govt has failed to protect the lives of its citizens .

It is very unfortunate that the news about the disappearance of Taorem Bittoo, who went to Delhi for the treatment of his ailing mother, surfaced amidst the din over the death of Pravish Chanam of Uripok Achom Leikai at Greater Noida, he said .

The fact that the State Govt has not acted even after a memorandum was submitted to the CM regarding the disappearance of Bittoo by Thangmeiband Youth Organisation is a testimony that the Govt is not working for the public, Joykisan said .

India would have surely gone up in flames had Manipuris being killed or disappeared in Delhi been cows, Joykisan rued .

He also categorically asked whether any arrest had been made in the case relating to the death of Pravish Chanam other than suspending three police officials.

He added that the death of Pravish revealed that there is a gang of people involved in trading with human organs .

Joykisan further urged all concerned irrespective of hill and valley to rise together in order to save the lives of the youth who have disappeared.

He also urged all concerned to collectively face the atrocities and affront against people of Manipur .

Assistant secretary of TAKDO, Kh Gambhir strongly urged Chief Minister N Biren who is currently in Delhi to give serious attention to trace Bittoo .

He also warned that severe agitation would be launched in collaboration with the public of the State if the Govt of Manipur and Centre Govt fail to hand over Bittoo safely by September 28.

