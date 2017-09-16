Assam journos express concern over shutting down of PoK daily

Guwahati: Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) expressed serious concern over the shutting down of a largely circulated Urdu newspaper at Rawlakot in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) by the Islamabad based government for publishing a survey report showing that majorityrespondents rejected Islamabad’s domination over their land.

It may be noted that Daily Mujadala (http://dailymujadala.com/epap er) recently conducted a survey asking people if they wanted to continue living under Pakistan, where over 73% of the respondents denounced it and demanded freedom from the occupation of Islamabad.

Haris Qadeer, editor of the Urdu daily, while responding to JFA queries from Rawlakot revelaed that most of the respondents wanted Kashmir to get restored as it was in 1948. They opined that they are Kashmiris and so they insisted on their independence. The young editor also confirmed that his newspaper office was sealed by the authority.

It may also be mentioned that India’s foreign minister Sushma Swaraj had recently asserted that Pakistan administered PoK is an integral part of the country. She was loud and clear while commenting that the entire PoK had been illegally occupied by Islamabad.

“The recognized media outlets should enjoy the right to print, broadcast or telecast various point of views in relation with the public. The local authorities should honour the freedom of the newspaper to publish the survey report even though it was not comfortable for them,” said a statement issued by JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria.

This Press Release was sent by T Navajyoti, who can be contacted at tnavajyoti(at)gmail(dot)com