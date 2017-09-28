Dialogue with six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) begins

Dimapur, September 27 2017: The Government of India and the Working Committee (WC) of six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) “officially began a political dialogue today, to resolve the protracted Indo-Naga political issue”, according to the Working Committee of the six NNPGs.

The maiden round was held at New Delhi where RN Ravi, the interlocutor of the Indo-Naga peace talks, met the 18-member delegation led by NNPGs’ Convener of Working Committee N Kitovi Zhimomi on Wednesday .

According to NNPGs’ Working Committee, RN Ravi welcomed its delegates and pointed out that the moment was a historic one for both the Government of India and the Nagas as the effort was aimed towards resolving a seventy year old political problem through dialogue.

RN Ravi stressed on the principle of equality, mutual respect and trust for resolving the issue, according to NNPGs.

He then urged the Naga delegation to be realistic and not to dwell on “rhetoric”.

Pointing out that neither side can fool the other, being frank and brutally honest on all contentious issues would be in the interest of both entities .

Despite the differences, he hoped that the Government of India and the Working Committee (WC) would work as partners and deliver the best political solution for both the GOI and the Naga people .

The Convener of the Working Committee Mr.N Kitovi Zhimomi, appreciated the Government of India for officially extending invitation to NNPGs to start a political dialogue, the NNPGs’ statement said .

He acknowledged the commitment and desire of Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi to settle the Indo-Naga issue.

The Working Committee (WC) Convener also acknowledged the wisdom and determination of Mr.R N Ravi in recognising that the Indo-Naga political issue required a comprehensive political solution through dialogue with all stakeholders as opposed to factional solution.

Co-Conveners of Working Committee namely, Mr.V Nagi, Wangtin Naga, Zhopra Vero, Kiumukam Yimchunger, Hozheto Chophy also supplemented the Convener in appreciating the Prime Minister of India and the Interlocutor for understanding the Nagas and the ground reality of present times.” Desirous of the next round of political dialogue to be held in Nagaland, the Naga delegation extended invitation to the interlocutor Mr.R N Ravi to Nagaland, which would enable the Naga people to understand the seriousness and commitment of GOI to resolve the vexed issue,” it added .

“The next round of talks will be held in Nagaland next month i.e.in October and is expected to touch serious and substantive issues.

At this crucial stage in our turbulent history, the Working Committee (WC) of six NNPGs appealed for prayer support and solidarity of our people,” the NNPGs statement appealed.

Source: The Sangai Express