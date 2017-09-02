Govt, IOC gear up to enhance LPG shipment

Imphal, September 01 2017: In view of the acute shortage of LPG in the State which is compounded by black marketing, the State Government and the IOC have taken up necessary measures to enhance LPG transportation to the State to the optimum level .

Even though transportation of LPG is the primary responsibility of IOC, the State Government would extend all possible assistance including logistic support, assured CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam .

All concerned have been instructed to mobilise maximum number of LPG carriers and send them to ferry LPG with security escorts regularly .

Instead of allocating LPG refills to remote hill areas where refills cannot be taken due to transport problems, IOC has been asked to enhance LPG allocation to places where the same commodity is in greater demand, Shyam said .

Deputy General Manager and State Level Coordinator of IOC’s Imphal Divisional Retail Sales Office Sinam Ibungoton told The Sangai Express that the existing crisis of LPG shortage cannot be resolved by depending on bullet tankers alone.

As such, 25 trucks have been identified for transportation of packed LPG cylinders .

Out of the 25 trucks, 10 would ferry packed LPG cylinders from Dimapur and the remaining 15 from Silchar, Ibungoton said .

As security convoys move daily on Imphal-Dimapur highway, the 10 trucks detailed for transporting packed LPG cylinders left for Dimapur yesterday .

A security convoy would move on Imphal-Jiribam highway tomorrow.

So, the 15 trucks would leave for Silchar together with the convoy tomorrow .

If the 25 trucks make four trips in a month, they would be able to ferry 400 metric tonnes of LPG in a month .

If these 400 metric tonnes ferried by the 25 trucks are taken into account in addition to the quantity of LPG ferried by bullet tankers, the existing crisis of LPG shortage can be resolved within one month or 45 days, Ibungoton added.

Source: The Sangai Express