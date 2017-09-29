Landslide suspends LPG transportation

Imphal, September 28 2017: Following landslide at Chumukedima in Nagaland, transportation of bulk LPG and packed cylinders to Imphal along Imphal-Dimapur highway has been suspended since yesterday.

On the other hand, there is LPG stock for just one day at the Sekmai bottling plant as there was no bulk LPG transportation on Monday too .

Subsequent upon landslide at Chumukedima, around 100 LPG bullet TTs remain stranded at different places of Assam since Tuesday .

Whereas around 100 loaded LPG bullet TTs have been stranded outside the State, there are just around 30 empty LPG bullet TTs at Imphal at the moment, informed a source .

Notably, CRPF-escorted convoys of empty POL and LPG TTs move six days a week on Imphal-Dimapur highway while loaded convoys move five days a week .

Although a convoy of loaded POL and LPG TTs were escorted toward Imphal by CRPF on Monday, the same could not reach Imphal as there was no escort convoy movement on Tuesday .

As such, the loaded POL and LPG TTs were being escorted toward Imphal yesterday but Imphal-Dimapur highway was cut off at Chumukedima by landslide.

Subsequently, movement of CRPF convoy with POL and LPG TTs has been cancelled .

With bulk LPG supply disrupted, whatever volume of LPG available at Sekmai bottling plant was bottled today after setting aside a day’s stock for emergency purposes .

Altogether 4896 LPG refills of 14.2 Kg capacity were bottled today, informed the source .

Consequent upon hectic highway restoration work, light vehicles can now travel through the damaged Chumukedima section but the highway is still closed to heavy vehicles .

On the other hand, IOC’s arrangement to bring in 30 loaded LPG bulk TTs from Silchar along Imphal-Jiribam highway could not be materialised till date due to Durga Puja holiday.

Nonetheless, all efforts are being invested to bring in the same number of LPG bulk TTs by the first week of October at the latest, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express