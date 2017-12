Night Blooming Cereus also known as Leikang Thambal in Manipuri taken during night time.

As indicated by the name, flower of these cactus family plant blooms appear at night time and soon close after the sun rises.

In late spring to early summer, the plant is adorned by a very large white fragrant flower where individual flower are about 14 inches long by 12 inches across and are very showy.

Photos by : Laishram Ranbir