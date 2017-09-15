LPG transportation 5 days a week

Imphal, September 14 2017: There has always been a shortage of LPG in Manipur but come this winter, before Ningol Chakouba and Christmas, it will become a thing of the past as the State Government has laid out its plan to bring in LPG-carrying bullet tankers five days a week .

An official source confirmed that Kangjam Radhakumar, Commissioner of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAFPD), had written to the DGP to make arrangements for additional escorts to provide for the five-day plan against the current transportation of only four days a week along the Imphal-Dimapur highway .

Presently, the low stock at the Sekmai LPG bottling plant has been a cause of headache with an extra problem being the inability to bring in the LPG on time.

However, no more is the problem believed to persist as the tankers will now be coming in five days including Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays .

In another written statement, the CAFPD Commissioner had also intimated the State-level Coordinator of the Indian Oil Corporation about the communication with the DGP and the plan for more security.

It had been also informed, the source mentioned, that the Government takes this issue of LPG shortage in earnest .

Meanwhile, IGP (Ops) Lupheng Kailun had written to the IG, CRPF (Manipur & Nagaland) to provide arrangement with the latter’s escorts to focus particularly on the two routes: from Imphal to Khatkhatti and vice versa, and if needed, to provide additional support, concluded the official source.

Source: The Sangai Express