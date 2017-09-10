MDS scam: Raid goes on for 6th day

Imphal, Sep 9: The raid at the residence of Yambem Ningthem, former project director, Manipur Development Society – located at Mantripukhri Lamlongei – has entered the sixth day today.

Reliable sources confirmed that Y Ningthem has been putting up at his residence, which also used to house the office of the MDS at one point of time, and that he has been giving full cooperation all along.

The Imphal West District Police have been conducting the raid in connection with misappropriation of Government funds of Rs 185.79 crore by the Manipur Development Society.

Source: The Sangai Express