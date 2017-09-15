Mizoram Woman’s Body Found in Assam, 2 Persons Arrested

The body of a Mizoram woman was found floating in a pond in Cachar district of Assam and two persons were arrested in this connection, Aizawl SP C Lalthanmawia said on Thursday.

The body of the 26-year-old Mizo woman, who had recently graduated from a Bengaluru College, was found in a pond at Bagha in Cachar district on Wednesday, the SP said.

Lalhmingliana, driver of the truck belonging to the girl’s family and Rampi, the owner of a hardware store from where the victim purchased construction material, were arrested at Bagha by officials of the nearby Dholai police station, the SP said.

He said that the victim had left for Bagha from Aizawl with her driver on Monday to purchase bricks. They were scheduled to return on Tuesday night.

An autopsy was done at the Silchar Medical College on Wednesday from where the body was brought to Aizawl for funeral.

Source: The North East Today