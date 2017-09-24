More demand facts in death of Pravish Rope in CBI slogan raised

Imphal, September 23 2017: More than 30 student organisations came together and jointly staged a mass protest demanding justice in the ‘mysterious murder’ of Pravish Chanam and against the inaction of the police in the disappearance case of Taorem Bitoo under the initiative of Manipur Students’ Association, Delhi in front of UP Bhawan, SP Marg, New Delhi on September 21.

The student organisations which took part in the mass protest included NSUD, KSO, DAMMS, ABSUD, GSA, NESSDU, UNIKAS, NESF (JNU), TKLD, ASUD, ZSUD, ADI, BSASO, BAPSA, AISA, DSF, COLLECTIVE (JNU), TSFD, DSU, PSU, GDU, PNTMD, KSUD, MSUD, NSUI (JNU) and JNUSU .

Participated by about 1000 protesters, the protest started at about 2 pm with a briefing from president of MSAD, Bideshori Huidrom, said a statement today .

Brother of the deceased, Govind Chanam and cousin sister Linthoingambi addressed the gathering and questioned the lapses as well as the potential nexus between the hospital authorities of BR Ambedkar and Noida police that led to the mysterious death of Pravish and cremation without informing the family members, despite the missing report that was filed three days before the cremation .

Three different death certificates, all with different dates and times provided by the police, hospital authority and the crematorium house, were issued, said the family members and demanded a CBI probe to get to the bottom of the matter .

The protesters also raised slogans such as , “UP police killer,” “UP police liar,” “Killer/s should be hanged,” “We want justice,” “Down with racism,” CBI inquiry for Pravish,” etc .

Later a memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh through the Resident Commissioner of UP Bhawan wherein three demands were raised .

The demands included, CBI inquiry for Pravish Chanam, speedy investigation into the death of Pravish Chanam and strict actions against all the officials and people involved .

A copy of the memorandum was also submitted to the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren and Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar through the DRC of Manipur Bhawan .

The DRC assured the student bodies that a copy of the memorandum will also be forwarded to ADGP Pramod Asthana, who has been deputed by the Government to Manipur to Uttar Pradesh to get the factual account of the incident.

The same copy will also be forwarded to the PMO.

Source: The Sangai Express