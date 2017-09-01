Nagas are integral part of Manipur: Biren

Imphal, August 31 2017: The attempt of some Naga people to project Naga community as living outside the ambit of Manipur since the past is nothing but an attempt to distort the history of the land, asserted Chief Minister N Biren .

A closing function of the patriots’ memorial month observed under the aegis of BJP Yuva Morcha, Manipur unit since August 1 was held today at the Dr Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Hall of BJP Manipur Pradesh office here .

Speaking as chief guest at the gathering, Biren stated that the patriots’ memorial month was observed in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to love the Nation and the country .

The observation was aimed at studying the lives of patriots and martyrs, and inform about them to the younger generations .

There are many unknown and unsung freedom fighters.

They are pushed into oblivion by conceited politics .

There were names of two Naga leaders when Bir Tikendrajit and Thangal General were hung to death for opposing British colonialism .

Noting that no statues of the two Naga patriots have been built till date, Biren announced that the BJP-led coalition Government would construct their statues/memorial tombs .

Some people have been working to project that Nagas were never a part of Manipur.

Although it is a matter of serious concern, their attempt to alter the history of Manipur would never succeed, Biren asserted .

Political career of all those people who have no sense of patriotism or nationalism will always end in failure.

The patriots’ memorial month was observed in honour of all those heroes who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Manipur and India .

The BJP-led coalition Government has completed five months.

It is a big challenge not to forfeit the trust reposed by the people in the new Government .

As per an instruction from the Central leaders, a six-member coordination committee comprising of three Ministers and three party leaders has been constituted .

Now all party functions and programmes would be held in consultation with the committee .

The Government must coordinate with the party and local MLAs should be consulted if a programme should be held at their respective areas .

He also appealed to all the party workers gathered there not to bring internal matters of the party to public notice .

The Government and the party should walk hand in hand with the masses.

There will be neither Government nor party once they are rejected by the public .

There is a growing need to mobilise people on the Prime Minister’s vision of a united India and eradication of poverty, Biren asserted.

All preparations have been completed for inauguration of Tamenglong district hospital, completion of Khongshang road and construction of roads in rural and urban areas including Imphal on war-footing once the rainy season is over, claimed the Chief Minister .

He went on to claim that candidates supported by BJP would score thumping victories in the ensuing Panchayat election.

The Panchayat election is a precursor to the Lok Sabha election .

The Chief Minister invited all the people who wish to join BJP to come to the party without placing any condition .

Works Minister Th Biswajit, MLAs K Robindro, L Rameshwar, S Subhashchandra and BJYM president P Somorjit were also present at the gathering .

Later prizes were distributed to winners of painting and singing competitions organised as part of the patriots’ memorial month.

Source: The Sangai Express