Night plaza can help in improving healthy family life : Shyamkumar

Imphal, September 24 2017: With a view to give recreational space to the citizens of Manipur as well as tourists, the State Government will launch a ‘Night Plaza’ along the Kangla moat (eastern half of NH-2 from Raj Bhavan turning to PWD turning) starting from October 2, MAHUD and Town Planning Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar said today.

He opined that the opening of ‘Night Plaza’, upholding the traditional and cultural values of the society, will help in improving a healthy family life in Imphal city .

Addressing media persons at the Conference Hall of Old Secretariat, South Block, he said the ‘Night Plaza’ will be opened from 7 pm to 10 pm only on Saturdays and Sundays and there will be no entry fee.

However it would remain opened daily (for 10 days) during the Manipur Sangai Festival.

He hoped that the opening of ‘Night Plaza’ in the long run will encourage the extension of business hours in the city’s core area, thereby improving overall economy of the State .

Th Shyamkumar further said the ‘Night Plaza’ stalls will be opened strictly following the guidelines set by the department.

Asking every sections of the society to experience the ‘Night Plaza’ with their families, he appealed everyone for cooperation for the successful venture of the project .

Additional Chief Secretary (MAHUD) Dr J Suresh Babu said the stalls are classified into two categories: Sale & Entertainment and Food.

He said the temporary/portable stall operators will be responsible for installing their own stalls and bring their own materials, including providing sitting arrangements for the customers.

Two stalls will be installed between two electric poles so that there will be free movement.

There will be no provision for washing utensils and everything should be disposable, he added.

Public toilet facility will be provided for convenience of the visitors, apart from it talented people will be provided platforms to showcase their talents without any charge, he added.

He said the entire road stretch at the venue will be decorated through proper day-like illumination by MSPDCL, including decorative illumination on the inner bank of the Kangla moat.

The sanctity of the Kangla will be maintained, he added .

Food stalls of various types : indigenous food, fast food, international stalls, local foods among others, boating on Kangla moat, live concerts and other recreational activities will entertain the visitors .

An organising and management committee has been constituted for overall supervision and coordination of the project.

Various departments of the State Government have been engaged for successful implementation of the ‘Night Plaza’ .

MAHUD Department will take care of overall coordination and implementation of the project, arrangement and allotment of stalls in the space earmarked by the Town Planning Department and recreational activities, entertainment programmes and live concerts .

Town Planning Department will be in-charge of prescribing terms and conditions of the stalls, parking, boating, recreational activities.

MSPDCL will take care of the decorative lighting and illuminating the venue .

State Police Department will look into the security and safety of public and deployment of NCC cadets/Scouts & Guides for coordination and guidance.

Traffic Police Department will control and manage the traffic.

Drinking water, toilet and waste management will be looked after by the IMC, PDA will be in charge of street furniture and MMTA/YAS will make arrangements for boating and providing life jackets .

The total number of stalls planned is 110 out of which 30 stalls are for general and 80 are food stalls.

Persons interested in opening stalls can download application forms from website of Manipur Urban Development Agency (MUDA) http://muda.mn.gov.in.

Last day of submitting forms is September 25.The stalls will be selected through draw of lots to be held on September 27 at 11 am at GM Hall, Imphal .

The press conference was also attended by MAHUD Commissioner, Prem Singh, Special Secretary (MAHUD), M Joy Singh and other department officials.

Source: The Sangai Express / DIPR