Performance will tell Govt’s sincerity : CM

Imphal, September 15 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the performance of the State Govt is the reflection of its sincerity and commitment towards the welfare of the people and it is too early to level criticism at the new Government now.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of Meeyamgi Numit (People’s Day) at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today, N Biren Singh contended that the new Government has completed just five months today, and people’s positive response to the developmental activities and initiatives of the present Government has been visible everywhere .

Stating that it is too early to resort to political bullying against the new Government, the Chief Minister said that people would decide the performance of the present Government on their own .

Refuting the allegation of renaming the Congress-introduced schemes by the BJP Government to gain public support, the Chief Minister questioned whether Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was initiated by Congress .

Maintaining that befooling the public through empty political comments is no more relevant in modern days, the Chief Minister said that now is the time for playing politics through visible performance with sincerity .

People are witnesses to the various developmental works or anti-corruption measures taken up by the present Govt, he said .

The people of India have witnessed the developmental changes brought by the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past 3 years, he said while adding that the people of Manipur have also seen the progress made by the BJP-led Government in the State in the last five months .

Responding to a query regarding possible infiltration of Rohingya refugees, N Biren said that the State Government had put security forces on alert at border areas especially at Moreh, Jiri and Behiang to check illegal entry of Rohingya Muslims into Manipur .

Assam Rifles, State security forces and other security agencies have been keeping vigil at the unfenced areas of Indo-Myanmar border, he said .

Arrested refugees, if any, would be handed over to the Central Government authority for deportation, N Biren said .

Regarding KSA’s and JCILPS’ demand for cancellation of candidature of non-locals from Panchayat elections, the Chief Minister stated that he had directed the DCs and SPs to check whether there were any wrongful nomination of candidates.

Source: The Sangai Express