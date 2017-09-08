Remanded under POCSO

Imphal, September 07 2017: A 40 year old founder of a coaching centre was arrested by a team of Imphal police station for the alleged sexual assault of a minor student in his coaching centre and remanded to five days police custody till September 11 after he was produced before the Special Court POCSO Imphal West, today .

The accused, identified as Laishram Ratankumar alias Akash Singh (40) s/o Nungshithoi of Thoubal Khonou (at present staying at Uripok Polem Leikai), was produced before the Court by the police with a prayer for five days remand for proper investigation under Section 9 of POCSO Act 2012 .

The police, through the APP of the State, submitted that the charges levelled against the accused is of aggravated sexual assault on a minor student in his coaching centre and prayed for police remand for smooth investigation of the case .

The Court allowed the police prayer and remanded the accused to five days police custody till September 11 .

The prayer mentioned that at around 9.15 pm, yesterday, the victim’s father, lodged a complaint before the OC, Imphal police station, stating that at around 6 pm, his daughter began experiencing abdominal pain during her class at the coaching centre located near Uripok flyover bridge .

At that moment, the biology teacher, who is also the founder of the coaching centre, took the victim inside an isolated room.

After giving her a medicine and asking her to lie down, the teacher allegedly began to molest and touch the victim inappropriately and warned her not to tell anybody about the incident .

The police prayer further mentioned that during preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted to the charges levelled against him but the investigation is in the initial stage and thorough interrogation is highly required for collecting more evidence.

