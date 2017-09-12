Security tightened along border to check Rohingya spill over

Imphal, September 11 2017: Even as the Ministry of External Affairs of the government of India reiterated that India will not give asylum to the fleeing Rohingya in the face of the backlash by Myanmarese authorities against them, border State – Manipur which share around 364 km of porous borders with Myanmar, has sounded a red alert to check Rohingya spill over in the border State.

Confirming that security in the border town, located 110 km from Imphal city has been stepped up, Tengnoupal district SP S Ibomcha said the police as well as the Assam Rifles are keeping vigil in the borders to prevent any Rohingya spill over.

11 Assam Rifles are doing routine patrolling in the border as well as verifying people entering Manipur from Tamu to prevent any influx.

Now after sounding the red alert by the Government even the police are on alert.

Patrolling, border surveillance have been stepped up as well.’ said the Tegnoupal SP while interacting with TIME8 at his office in Tegnoupal.

While the SP claims that there is no chance of an influx of Rohingya refugees occurring along the Indo-Myanmar near Moreh in Manipur, he however admitted that there had been stray incidences where Myanmar Nationals have been apprehended in Manipur travelling without valid documents.

Even as the Assam Rifles, the paramilitary which guards the borders in North East and the police in Moreh have tightened security around the Moreh, Myanmar army have also followed suit.

In fact Myanmar army have erected a new outpost since the Rohingya issue broke out near border pillar 79.

Source: The Sangai Express