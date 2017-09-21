Hijam Rajendra Singha, on behalf of Brave Foundation and Committee of Scheduled Tribe Demand will conduct a sit-in protest on “MEETEI DEMAND OF SCHEDULED TRIBE” at JANTAR MANTAR, Delhi with my supporters on 24/09/2017 Morning 10 AM-02 PM.

A large number of Meetei is in favour of MEETEI ST DEMAND under Article 342(1) of Indian constitution. We the MEETEI community consider ST status is our birth right.

North East India is one of the most backward and SC/ST populated region. The MEETEI is also one of the ethnic, indigenous, backward (economically and socio-politically) people of North East India. So we are demanding our safe guarding under Article 342(1).

On the same day simultaneously at Imphal lead by Lt. Col (Retd) L Lokendra Singh will sit in front of Assembly as action taken report. A delegation from Assam also will join at Imphal.

Our sit in peace protest is supported by RASHTRIYA JANHIT SANGHARSH PARTY,United Meitei Society of Assam, Delhi and Manipur Upliftment Centre (MUC), Imphal, large number of Meetei civil societies are supporting on the peaceful protest.

This Press Release was sent by Hijam Rajendra Singha,who can be contacted at hr(dot)singha(at)gmail(dot)com.