Six suspended after ACC probe

Imphal, August 31 2017: Six officials have been suspended by their respective Departments/ Authority and the retirement benefit of one official was withheld, after necessary investigations by the Anti Corruption Cell (ACC) .

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of ACC, S Hemanta, made the above statement at a press conference organised at his office at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, today .

Speaking to media persons, Hemanta said that altogether 22 officials have been suspended, three officials have been issued last warning, three have been denied their retirement benefits while four officials have been reinstated to their posts, ever since the establishment of the ACC .

The six recently suspended officials are Circle Mandol, L Menjor of Moirang SDC, SO of Manipur Tribal Development Corporation, Th Shanta, LDC of Imphal East DC, S Gojendro, LDC of Thoubal DC, S Nganbi Devi, Village Level Worker (VLW) of Imphal West I, CD Block, Kh Kesho and peon, L Joy .

The official whose retirement benefit has been withheld, is identified as AE of MTDC, Md Rahimuddin Khan .

S Hemanta said that, out of the five cases, the first, third, fourth and last cases were reported along with video footages as evidence of corruption and unethical practices .

Speaking about the second case, Hemanta said that the SO of MTDC, the work agency tasked with the construction of a PHC at Vangai TD Block (Churachandpur, but now in Pherzawl) had been suspended and the AE had been denied retirement benefits, for submitting forged documents and photos claiming that the works on the PHC have been completed .

He pointed out that the ACC received a complaint which alleged that the construction of the PHC was not completed.

Although necessary photos and documents claiming completion of the work were submitted by the agency concerned, an inspection team found the exact opposite when they personally went to the location.

Hemanta further explained that the first case concerns taking a bribe of Rs 1000 for changing the ownership of land while the other cases are concerned with taking money while issuing income certificates, domicile and OBC certificates, movement of files and during verification etc .

He conveyed that the 5th Screening Committee meeting was held on August 21, presided by the Chief Secretary, to discuss the various complaints received by the ACC.

The committee selected five complaints.

One of these five complaints mention that NFSA rice for Lilong A/C under Thoubal district, have not been provided to the FPS Centre .

The Committee has decided to launch Departmental inquiry against the District Supply Officer and the Civil Supply Inspector and to suspend them, in connection with the case.

The Committee has also notified the CAF and PD to do the needful, he added.

Source: The Sangai Express