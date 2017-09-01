State transwoman bags 2nd spot at Natl level beauty pageant

Imphal, August 31 2017: All Manipur Nupi Maanbi Association (AMANA) has heartily welcome all the participants who bagged several positions at the First Miss Transgender Queen Contest India 2017.

The event was organized by Suhani Dream Catcher on August 27 at The Hotel Bristol, Gurgaon.

The 16 finalists were chosen after a rigorous hunt involving more than 1,500 trans women across the country.

The winner of the beauty contest was secured by Notasha Biswa from Kolkata, 1st Runners up by Loi Loi Haorungbam from Manipur and the 2nd Runners up by Ragasya from Chennai.

The winner will go to Thailand Miss International Queen and 2nd Runners up Loi Loi Haorungbam will go and compete at Miss Transexual in Australia.

Nevertheless, Rava Khangenbam who is also a leading designer and fashion event organizer from Manipur had won the title Miss Beautiful Hair, Rohit Khumanthem won the title Miss Popular and Best Body and Eliza Ngangom who is running a beauty salon successfully at Paona Bazar had won the title Best National Costume .

The participants who succeeded in the transgender India Beauty Contest were the winners and position holders of the Miss Trans Queen North East India Contest organized by AMANA since 2011 through 2015 .

The winner and the subtitles holders in the Miss Transgender Queen Contest India were groomed through the North East Trans Beauty Contest held in Imphal.

Source: The Sangai Express