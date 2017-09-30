STDCM kick starts stir with red ribbons

Imphal, September 29 2017: As a part of their campaign for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe category, the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) has launched a protest demonstration by way of donning red ribbons.

The protest demonstration was launched today after holding a press meet at their Uripok Gopalji Leirak office .

STDCM publicity secretary Waikhom Anand said that the red ribbon stir would continue till October 20 .

Informing that a logo has been uploaded on the STDCM’s Facebook page, Anand appealed to all the people to use the logo in their Facebook profiles .

He said that the logo campaign was launched in the interest of Manipuri people who are staying outside the State and cannot physically take part in the movement for ST status.

Meanwhile, the resolutions adopted at the public convention held on September 24 at Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen were submitted to Chief Minister N Biren today .

The resolutions were reaffirmed by the central executive committee of STDCM yesterday and they decided to translate the resolutions into action .

To facilitate inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in ST category, the State Government should submit an ethnography report and a socio-economic survey report to the Government of India by October 20.This was one of the resolutions adopted at the public convenience.

The second resolution says that different modes of agitation would be launched if the first resolution is not translated into action within the stipulated period, Anand reminded.

Source: The Sangai Express