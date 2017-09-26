Strengthening Manipur-Tripura ties via cultural festival mooted

Imphal, September 25 2017: Emphasising on the need for organising cultural festival in Tripura on a regular basis so as to strengthen the ties between Tripura and Manipur, North Tripura Zilla Parishad Member Konthoujam Rabindra expressed desire for organising cultural festival in their State by Patriotic Writers Forum, Manipur between March and April every year.

He was addressing a function held at Dharmanagar, Tripura today by Patriotic Writers Forum, Manipur in commemoration of the 121st birth anniversary of Lamyanba Irabot .

Rabindra who attended the function as special guest said that Meiteis settling in Dharmanagar, who want to preserve and flourish the Meitei culture need guidance and leaders who are well acquainted with the rich Meitei culture .

He made an observation that the sense of patriotism and belongingness could be instilled in Meiteis in Dharmanagar especially youth by organising cultural festival in Tripura regularly .

He appealed to Patriotic Writers Forum, Manipur to take the onus for organising the festival based on Meitei culture to further strengthen the ties between Manipur and Tripura .

Addressing the gathering, Rakesh Naorem, secretary, Patriotic Writers Forum, Manipur said that the fate of the statue of Lamyanba Irabot erected at Dharmanagar on January 15, 2008 is uncertain .

He expressed apprehension over possible demolition of the statue on account of road widening on order of Government of Tripura .

He urged Government of Manipur, civil society organisations and the general people to stand united against any damage that may be caused to the statue which is an indispensable part of Manipuris settling in Tripura .

Taking part in the function, OC Meira, founder secretary, Patriotic Writers Forum, Manipur said that research on the life story of Irabot should be continued and people should follow the ideologies adopted by the great leader .

The dignitaries and participants of the function offered floral tributes to the statue in honour of the revolutionary leader .

He assured that the forum would extend all possible help in organising cultural festival in Tripura with the firm objective of strengthening the ties between the two States .

Ngathem Rabeichandra, editor of Ngaklou; executive members of the forum Sobita and Athokpam Umabati were also present at the occasion.

Source: The Sangai Express