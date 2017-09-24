Three months on, not a single house built under PMAY

Imphal, September 23 2017: Even though it has been almost three since the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was launched in the State, not a single house has been built in the State under the scheme.

Earlier known as Indira Awas Yojana, the scheme which was renamed Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) after NDA came to power at the Centre, aims at constructing houses by 2022 for all families who do not have their own houses or whose houses are dilapidated.

PMAY was launched in Manipur on June 29 this year at a function held at City Convention Centre where Chief Minister N Biren and Union Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation Narendra Singh Tomar were present.

PMAY beneficiaries should be selected based on the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011.The beneficiaries should be houseless or their houses should be kutcha having not more than two rooms .

As per the guidelines of the scheme, families living in houses having more than three rooms, own motor vehicles and gadgets like refrigerators are not eligible for PMAY .

Notably, the scheme has set a target of constructing 40,000 houses in Manipur by 2022 .

Each beneficiary would be given Rs 1.30 lakh in three instalments.

In addition, they would be given Rs 12,000 for construction of low cost latrine and another Rs 19,380 as MGNREGS wages for 95 days.

As such, each beneficiary is entitled to Rs 1,61,380 in total .

Sources informed that house to house survey is going on with a view to verify the eligibility list purportedly based on SECC 2011 .

After the survey is completed, the sites identified for construction of houses would be sent to the Ministry concerned through geo-tracking and details of beneficiaries would be uploaded on MIS website .

Fund sanctioned by the Government of India for implementation of PMAY-G in Manipur has reached the State’s PMAY-G bank account .

As the ongoing process of house-to-house verification takes a long time, no one has any idea when the construction of houses begin under the scheme will begin .

Moreover, officials would go to construction sites after release of every instalment to verify that the houses are being built.

As such, it is hard to say how long it would take to construct a house under PMAY-G .

Source: The Sangai Express