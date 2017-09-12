YOUTH EMPOWERMENT THROUGH GARDENING SKILL: AN INITIATIVE

KVK CHURACHANDPUR

30 Days Training programme of gardener begins at Training hall of ICAR- KVK Churachandpur today. The programme was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra Churachandpur and sponsored by Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH). The inauguration was graced by Dr. Narendra Prakash, Joint Director, ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Manipur Centre, Imphal, Dr. Niranjan Lal, Programme Coordinator, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Churachandpur and Dr. PK Saraswat, Programme Coordinator, Krishi Vigyan Kendra Tamenglong as chief Guest, President and Guest of Honour respectively.

Dr. Narendra Prakash emphasized that Government of India has started skill development of youth for making them Job seeker. Horticulture has high potential to be explored for employment generation by making rural youth highly skilled in field of orchard management, protected cultivation, processing, preservation and value addition. For this purpose ICAR Imphal has taken initiative through its KVK Churachandpur.

Dr. PK Saraswat emphasized skill development of rural youth in our mandate through capacity building for making rural youth more competent and conversent in the use of technology. Dr. Niranjan Lal, explained that training scheduled has been structured in such a way that participants will get maximum exposure in all aspect of gardening in Horticulture. Altogether 35 participants will be participating in the training programme which are from Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Chandel and Tengnoupal.

This Press Release was sent by KVK Churachandpur, who can be contacted at kvkchurachandpur(at)gmail(dot)com