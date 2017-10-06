6th Meeyamgi Numit : CM gives priority to differently abled persons

Imphal, October 15 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh personally attended to around 200 complaints and met nearly 1000 people from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on the 6th Meeyamgi Numit at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Hundreds of people turned up to highlight their grievances and the Chief Minister gave priority to differently-abled persons, widows, and old-aged people to hear and resolve their grievances and issues .

Among other different issues, matters like difficulties faced by the transporters, die-in-harness appointment, assistance to earthquake victims etc were highlighted to the CM .

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) organised public screening of film/documentaries highlighting the achievements and new developments in the State including the achievements of the new Government in the past seven months .

Health Department officials were deputed at the CM’s Secretariat for the day to attend to the people who sought medical assistance, reimbursement and health care in Government medical hospitals.

Officials of Manipur State Co-operative Bank Ltd, Education (S), Youth Affairs and Sports, Minority and Other Backward Classes, Social Welfare and Police Departments and Manipur State Illness Assistance Fund were also deputed at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to help attend to the grievances of the public .

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the general public.

Light refreshments including water, tea and snacks were served to the visitors.

A medical team along with an ambulance and a team of Manipur Fire Service were kept on stand-by mode at the complex for any emergency.

Source: The Sangai Express