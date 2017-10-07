7th pay commission: CM seeks 3 months time to implement new wage

Imphal, October 26 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged the Joint Administrative Council of All Manipur Trade Unions’ Council and All Manipur Government Employees’ Organisation (JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO) to give three months time to the State Government to take up necessary steps and procedures for implementation of 7th pay as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission .

A meeting was held between the CM, along with other Government officials, and a 15 members team of the JAC today morning .

Chief Secretary RR Rashmi and other senior officials were also present in the meeting which went for around one and a half hour .

Speaking to media persons at the JAC’s office at Babupara, after the meeting, the JAC’s president, senior Advocate Khaidem Mani said that out of the 22 points charter of demands submitted by the JAC to the State Government, the issue about implementation of 7th pay as per the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission was minutely discussed in the meeting .

He said that the representatives of the JAC urged the State Government to implement 7th pay at the earliest and even offered to work together with the State Government to appeal to the Central Government in case of any financial difficulties .

He further said that the JAC also plans to meet the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, in case all other methods of persuasion fail .

According to Khaidem Mani, Chief Minister N Biren said that implementation of 7th pay is a valid point but as Manipur is a poor State, the practical implementation will take some time .

The president further stated that the CM listened attentively to the JAC’s argument that 7th pay has been already implemented in other States with conditions similar to Manipur and assured to take up necessary actions to try and implement the same in the State after proper analysis and research by the five member Fitment Committee formed in connection with the implementation of 7th pay commission .

The CM further appealed to the JAC to give the State Government three months time for positive result regarding the matter, he added .

Khaidem Mani also claimed that the CM welcomed the JAC’s proposal to urge the Central Government for aid in case the State Government is not able to provide the necessary finance .

He also said that during the meeting, N Biren brought up the issue of some employees who are prone to only demanding rights and benefits without performing any work, to which the JAC requested the authority for permission to launch an investigation regarding the matter .

On October 10, 2016, the JAC submitted a 22 point charter of demands to the then CM of the State and the JAC has been regularly organising protests and agitation till date .

Khaidem Mani said that the JAC held meetings with Chief Minister N Biren on April 21 and August 29, this year, and today’s meeting marks the third time the JAC is having a dialogue with the State Government .

On the other hand, the secretary of the JAC, L Biken expressed disappointment with some of the associations and organisations launching separate agitation without any consultation with the JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO (which was established in 1965) .

He further stated that the JAC was initially affiliated to All India State Government Employees’ Federation but due to some differences, it split from the federation in September of 2015.Biken further urged all those concerned to support the JAC’s agitation and demand for implementation of 7th pay in the State and further appealed the people not to support any organisation formed by members who were expelled from the JAC.

The JAC’s protest was announced in a general body meeting participated by members from 47 units, he added .

On the other hand he said that the JAC takes the matter brought up by the CM during the matter, namely lack of punctuality and unethical practices by Government employees, seriously .

The JAC fully supports the Anti Corruption Cell and with the Government’s permission the JAC and its members will make necessary preparations to investigate such matters, he added.

L Biken also expressed belief that the State Government will issue an official notice regarding the same at the earliest.

Source: The Sangai Express